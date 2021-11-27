Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Sells $1,668,375.00 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. 393,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Papa John’s International by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.