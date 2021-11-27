Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.