Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $18,182,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

