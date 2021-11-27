Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

