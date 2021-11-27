Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Hope Bancorp worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

