Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 932 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.41. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.