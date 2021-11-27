Pareto Securities Lowers Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

GJNSY stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

