Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 5th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 7.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $309.64 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

