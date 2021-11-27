Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Patria Investments worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of PAX opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

