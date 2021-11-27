Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

