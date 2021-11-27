PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of PC Connection worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.26 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

