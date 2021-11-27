Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Insiders acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

