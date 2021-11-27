PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

