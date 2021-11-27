Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.94 on Friday, reaching $333.12. 14,750,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,748,246. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

