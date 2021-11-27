Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.11. 12,027,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day moving average is $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

