Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $823,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $68,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.15. 1,775,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

