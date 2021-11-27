Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 8,523,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

