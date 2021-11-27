Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 25,268,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,282,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.