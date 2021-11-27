Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

