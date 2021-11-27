Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

