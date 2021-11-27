Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

