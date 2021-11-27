Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Personalis has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Personalis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Personalis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Personalis by 97.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

