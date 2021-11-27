P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 586.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PFIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,042. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.67. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

