Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$35,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,441,500 shares in the company, valued at C$14,309,050.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow purchased 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$230.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.