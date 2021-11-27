Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

