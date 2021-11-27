Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Truist boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NOG stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 237,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

