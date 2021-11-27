PlatON (LAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.97 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $460.36 million and $32.97 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlatON

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,099,483 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

