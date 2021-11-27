Plaza Retail REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$472.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

