Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.14.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 14.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Post by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter worth about $567,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.