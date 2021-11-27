Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Powell Industries worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $26.10 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,466.67%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

