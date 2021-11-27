PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.35. 669,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. PPD has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 369,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.