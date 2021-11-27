Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.02

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.02 and traded as low as C$127.05. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$127.18, with a volume of 29,756 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$132.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.05.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

