Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,964 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

