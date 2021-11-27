Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

