Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMI stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

