Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AppFolio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in AppFolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,006.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

