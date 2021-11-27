Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.80 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

