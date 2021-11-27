Private Advisor Group LLC Has $28.75 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

