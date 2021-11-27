Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,753 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

