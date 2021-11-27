Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 100,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.