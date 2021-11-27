Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $821,891.36 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $6,103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $22,185,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

