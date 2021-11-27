Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 733.3% in November

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.43. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

