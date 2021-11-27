Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 543,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

