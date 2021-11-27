Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

