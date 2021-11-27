Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $368,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 29,067 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 262,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

