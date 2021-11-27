Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNGR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

