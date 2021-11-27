Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

