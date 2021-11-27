Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 80.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 195.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after buying an additional 189,307 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.57 and its 200 day moving average is $303.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.