Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $72.60 Average PT from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.