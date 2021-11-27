Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

